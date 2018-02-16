County Enterprise GIS website opens

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County GIS Board comprised of the County Auditor Patricia Davies and Engineer Bart Dennison have published a new website which provides a wealth of information on Geographic Information Systems.

The Morrow County GIS Board is collaborating with other county offices in the modernization of Morrow County information.

More than eighty percent of local government functions are associated with managing information about specific locations or geographic areas such as property boundaries, zoning, soils, flood plains, agriculture districts, fire hydrants, aerial imagery and much more.

The new website provides information on GIS such as how is GIS is used, the history of the GIS program in Morrow County, web-based resources to learn about GIS, educational presentations on GIS, a Morrow County GIS data download page, links, FAQs and more.

GIS supports local government applications such as property appraisal, civil engineering, emergency dispatch, land planning, emergency management, crime analysis, natural resource monitoring, transportation planning, public health and environmental analysis, economic development, census analysis, and other uses.

This website can be accessed through the websites of the Morrow County Auditor and the Morrow County Engineer or directly at https://www.morrowgis.info/

A GIS-based website was released in 2016, where users can view aerial photography with parcel boundaries, lot dimensions, quarter sections & lots, easements, subdivisions, lot/sublot numbers, school districts & schools, oil and gas wells, Auditor’s property and owner information. Users can overlay natural resource mapping such as soils, streams, lakes, flood plains, and view surveys associated with a property right from the GIS map.

This mapping application can be reached through the websites of the Morrow County Auditor and the Morrow County Engineer or directly at http://morrowcountyohio.gov/gis/. Questions are welcome in both the Morrow County Auditor and County Engineer’s Offices.

Information submitted by Patricia K. Davies, Morrow County Auditor.

