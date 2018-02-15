Flood watch through 10 a.m. Friday for Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD — A flood continues for north central Ohio, including Ashland, Knox, Marion, Morrow, and Richland counties

Rain is expected to move into the area this afternoon and continue through tonight. A few thunderstorms are also possible. Total rainfall amounts expected during this period across the watch area are from an inch to an inch and a half, with localized higher amounts possible where heavier rain showers persist.

Excessive rainfall may lead to flooding of streams, creeks, low lying spots, and poor drainage areas especially in urban and hilly locations. Those near streams and rivers should be especially cautious as streams and rivers can rise quickly.

A Flood Watch is issued when there is a potential for flooding. Monitor the forecast and remain alert for possible flood warnings. Those in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should a flood warning be issued or if flooding develops