Morrow Bible Church hosts annual banquet

Morrow Bible Church invites the community to its annual adult banquet Saturday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

The event will be held at Peniel Bible Camp (Ashbrook Hall), 3260 State Route 314, just south of Chesterville. The theme for the evening is “Around the World.”

The cost for the catered dinner is $10 per person. This can be paid at the banquet, but please make reservations in advance.

After the program and dinner, the guest speaker will be Pastor Andy Rupert, from Calvary Baptist Church, Willard.

Pastor Andy Rupert, grew up in Columbus, and was graduated from The Bible Institute of Ohio in 1993 and Northland Baptist Bible College.

Pastor Rupert is bi-vocational and serves as the driver manager for several transportation companies. Andy and his wife, Sharon, have three children.

For more information and to make reservations, contact the church office at (740) 625-5542 or office@morrowbiblechurch.org.

Evangelist Gary Bill

Evangelist Gary Bill will preach at Morrow Bible Church, Feb. 28-March 4. The public is encouraged to attend.

There will be a youth fellowship pizza dinner at the church on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. All youth and their families are invited to attend.

Wednesday-Friday weekday services will be at 7 p.m.

Pastor Bill will also speak at a denior luncheon to be held at the church Saturday, March 4, from noon to 2 p.m.

He will also preach during Sunday services on March 4 at 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., and 6:30 p.m.

Gary Bill was raised in a non-Christian home. His life took the path of least resistance and self-indulgence after his dad left home. At the age of twenty, Gary Bill heard the gospel in a gospel meeting that his brother had led him to.

Gary graduated from the University of Georgia in 1975 with a B.S. degree in agriculture. The Lord called him to preach in 1978 and Gary later graduated from Bob Jones University with a M.A. in Pastoral Studies.

He has served in evangelism and pastoral ministry for over 30 years.

The congregation of Morrow Bible Church cordially invites all to visit during these services to enjoy the preaching of God’s Word by Evangelist Gary Bill.

Morrow Bible Church is located at 423 County Road 204 (near the intersection of CR 204 and CR 15, 2.5 miles Southwest of Sparta). For transportation or additional information, call the church office, 740-625-5542 or e-mail office@morrowbiblechurch.org.

Visit www.morrowbiblechurch.org for information about Morrow Bible Church.

