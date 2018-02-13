Northmor sign-ups scheduled

IBERIA — Northmor Local School will hold kindergarten registration on Thursday, March 1 and Thursday, March 8 for the 2018/2019 school year from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at the elementary school.

A Parent Advisory Council meeting will be held on Thursday, March 1 from 6-7 p.m. with tips on kindergarten readiness.

Your child must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2018, and live in the district, to be eligible for kindergarten at Northmor. The following documentation is required for kindergarten registration:

• Child’s original birth certificate;

• Child’s social security card;

• Child’s immunization record;

• Custody papers (single, adoptive, foster family or name change);

• Proof of residence (current rental/purchase/lease agreement or utility bill) • Your driver’s license. Parents will sign up for a kindergarten screening date and time during registration. Stop by the school, before Feb.28, to pick up a preschool registration packet for the 2018/2019 school year. Northmor Preschool is located in the elementary building. Morning class meets Monday through Thursday from 8:45-11:45 a.m. and the afternoon class meets 12:30-3:30 p.m. The tuition is $100 monthly with a one-time $10 registration fee.