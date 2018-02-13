Congressional candidate speaks to Democrat women

MOUNT GILEAD — Franklin County Recorder Danny O’Connor made his case as a candidate for Patrick Tiberi’s seat in the U.S. Congress at the Morrow County Women Democrats meeting last Tuesday.

He is one of eight Democrats and 11 Republican candidates seeking the seat that has been held by Tiberi since 2000.

O’Connor spoke about several factors that were instrumental in his decision to enter the 12th District race. He talked about the importance of good health care after his mother had breast cancer and had good insurance coverage. He said he realized that many women and children have the needs for good health care, but don’t have the same advantages his mom did.

He also hopes there is a renewed interest and focus on the importance of public schools and education. Job growth is another area that O’Connor thinks is important.

“This may be the most important mid-term we’ve ever had,” said O’Connor. “There are so many issues, such as preserving Social Security, that are at stake.”

O’Connor, 31, is a graduate of Wright State University in Dayton with a law degree from Syracuse University. He grew up in Sydney, Ohio.

Marjorie Graham followed O’Connor with a review of the book, “An American Family” by Khizr Kahn. Kahn is a grieving Gold Star father whose son died in the service of his country. He spoke at the Democrat convention in 2016, recommending that Donald Trump read the Constitution of the United States.

Graham spoke of Khan’s early life growing up poor on a farm in Pakistan and then attending law school at Harvard University. She said the book is inspiring and she recommended it to the group.

Morrow County Women Democrats regular meetings are the second Tuesday of the month at Edison Depot Restaurant beginning at 6 p.m. There will be a Soup Social on Feb. 16 in the Community Room at the County Social Services Building from 5 to 8 p.m. at 619 W. Marion Road, Mount Gilead.

Franklin County Recorder Danny O’Connor makes a point during the Morrow County Women Democrats meeting. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/02/web1_IMG_20180206_185225.jpg Franklin County Recorder Danny O’Connor makes a point during the Morrow County Women Democrats meeting.