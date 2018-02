Haught on Provost’s List

BEXLEY — Capital University announced its Provost’s List honorees for the fall 2017 semester.

Katie Haught of Cardington.

Pahl receives scholarship

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay were awarded endowed scholarships for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Local students include Rachel Pahl of Mount Gilead, who was awarded the Gertrude O. Anderson Scholarship Endowment Fund.