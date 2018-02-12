COMMUNITY CALENDAR

.

Feb. 15

Drug and Alcohol Awareness and Prevention of Morrow County will present Hidden in Plain Sight for parents in the Cardington School district. HIPS brings awareness to parents/guardians in an interactive exhibit of a teenagers bedroom, that helps identify signs of risky behaviors in teens; 6:30-8 p.m., 349 Chesterville Ave., Cardington.

Feb. 16

The 20th Annual Mount Gilead Hall of Fame induction will take place between the JV and varsity games against Cardington. A reception with light refreshments will be served in the High School Community Room at 6 p.m. The following will be inducted: Mikaela Bush (Class of 2012), Jake Hayes (Class of 2011), and Ryan Hosack (Class of 2006). The 1987 boys track team will also be honored.

Chili supper, 4-6 p.m., Mount Gilead High School; proceeds will benefit the Paul “Bear” Bremigan and other scholarship funds; freewill donation.

Soup and dessert supper, 5 to 8 p.m., Community Room of the Community Services Building, Entrance B, 619 W. Marion Road, Mount Gilead. Sponsored by the Morrow County Democratic Party and the Morrow County Democratic Women’s Club. Democratic candidates will share their platforms and listen to the issues and concerns of residents. They include Steve Dettelbach, candidate for Ohio Attorney General; Rob Richardson and Neil Patel, candidates for Ohio Treasurer; and Doug Wilson, John Russell, and Zach Scott, candidates for U.S. Congress 12th District. Soups, desserts, and beverages will be served.

Feb. 17

The Edison United Methodist Church will hold a “Pie Sale” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church. The pies are $10 each and proceeds will go to the Morrow County Veterans Association. The church is located at 335 S. Boundary St., Edison, Ohio. Call June Hawk at 419-946-5178 for details.

The 11th Annual Bowl for the Cure Tournament at Morrow Lanes, 4205 County Road 132, Cardington. All proceeds and donations will benefit the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Begins at 2 p.m. Raffle, door prizes, 50/50. For information, visit Morrow Lanes Bowling Center on Facebook.

Feb. 19

The Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday, Feb. 12 has been moved to Monday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. The public hearing on the calendar for school year 2018-2019 will be held at the same time.

Feb. 21

American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at Morrow County Hospital, 651 Marion Road, Mount Gilead. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Feb. 23

Family Game Night at Gilead Christian School. Games, crafts, photo booth, taco bar. Tours of the school. GCS’s North Campus. 220 S. Main St., Mount Gilead; 5 to 7:30 p.m. Call 419-946-5990.

Feb. 24

Mystery dinner theater, “The Cupcake Caper,” presented by The Tomorrow Center; 4 to 5:30 p.m. Cost including meal $8 for adults; $5 for children 10 and under. Purchase tickets at The Tomorrow Center during school hours or reserve seats by emailing dadkins@thetomorrowcnter.org. Public is welcome.

The Morrow County Genealogical society will monthly meeting, the Mount Gilead Public Library. The program entitled “The History of Radio and TV in Morrow County” will be presented by Mike Wilson. Meeting is open to the public, 2 p.m.

March 1

American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Mount Gilead Church of Christ, 322 Iberia St., Mount Gilead. Hours are 1-7 p.m.

March 3

OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers are offering a Seed Starting and Swapping event, 10 a.m.; AgCredit Building in the upstairs conference room at 5362 US 42, Mount Gilead. Seed starting tips for summer vegetable and flower seeds. This event is free. For information call Carri Jagger at 419-947-1070.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

