Mount Gilead Police calls

Feb. 1-7

Theft reported

A woman was issued a summons for theft and released on West Marion Road.

Domestic call

A woman and her mother were involved in a domestic dispute.

Counterfeit money

A store manager on Marion Road reported receiving a counterfeit bill from a woman paying for items. The incident is being investigated.

Assistance

Officer assisted Morrow County E.M.S. with a male subject, who was taken to the hospital.

Citations given

A driver was issued a citation for driving with a temp license without a valid driver and for a stop sign violation.

Syringe found

An employee at a local business found a syringe in a box. It was taken to the hospital for disposal.

Suspicious person

A man was reported walking on North Main Street waving his arms at passing vehicles. He said he had been in an argument with his wife. He was taken in to file his complaint.

Groceries taken

A younger couple reportedly took a cart full of groceries from Kroger without paying for them. A report was made with the store. The vehicle they left in was described by witnesses as gray in color and in poor condition.

Domestic complaint

A woman said she had been threatened by someone she knows. Information regarding the man’s possible violation of a protection order was forwarded to Morrow County Common Pleas Court.

Firearms charges

Shots were reportedly fired in the area of West Union Street. Two men were placed into custody pending charges. Three firearms were taken from the residence.

Deer removed

An injured deer found with two broken legs on North Main Street was dispatched.

Harassment

A man said he is being harassed via text messages. Officer attempted to contact the person sending the messages.