JOHNSVILLE — The Perry Cook Memorial library has added a staff member.

Ashley DeFrancisco, Guiding Ohio Online Trainer, recently started and is looking forward to helping Perry Cook patrons with all things technical.

She is a graduate of Galion High School, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at The Ohio State University. She earned her Master of Education degree at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

DeFrancisco will be available for one-on-one appointments as well as teaching classes in basic internet safety, setting up social media accounts and using Microsoft Office products.

DeFrancisco’s position is funded in part by a grant from the State Library of Ohio with funding from the Library Services Technology Act.

ASHLEY DEFRANCISCO http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/02/web1_20180118_104911.jpg ASHLEY DEFRANCISCO