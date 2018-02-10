‘The Big G’ guest at Headwaters

MOUNT GILEAD — Several families layered up against the cold 20-degree weather to make their way to Headwaters Outdoor Education Center (HOEC) for the Scat and Track Hike last Saturday.

Activities began with a hike to track signs of deer, birds and other animals in the snow. Visitors were happy to go inside the center to enjoy a cup of hot chocolate and work on nature crafts. Kids had a great time crawling through the “groundhog burrow.”

A special guest was “The Big G,” interviewed by Marilyn Weiler. The children in the group were very enthusiastic about answering questions such as “What happens when the ground hog see its shadow?”

Furs of several animals were on display and Marion County Parks Naturalist James Anderson displayed a groundhog pelt while giving some facts about groundhogs. Children were amazed to hear that the groundhogs, also known as woodchucks and whistle pigs have teeth that never stop growing.

Weiler said there will be a special energy program at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6. It will be in cooperation with Consolidated Electric Coop. The Gardening Program will be in combination with OSU Extension on from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 22. HOEC “Creepy Crawly” program will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22.

Other Headwaters volunteers helping Saturday included: Gail West, Kim Forget, Eddie Lou Meimer, Matt Stooksbury and Mia Shotwell. The Headwaters Outdoor Education Center is operated by the Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District and the HOEC Committee.

The Headwaters trails are open to anyone anytime; visitors can check out the Litter Trail and the Mary Jo Anthony VanMeter Trail along with the Bob Fissel Memorial Pond, the bird blind, and all the wildlife that inhabit the area.

For information call SWCD office at 419-946-7923. Headwaters Center is located at 151 Home Road off SR 42 north of Mount Gilead, just past the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.

