MORROW COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

JANUARY TRANSACTIONS

81 State Route 61, Bennington Township, Shawn L. Wilson to Andrew Albright, $215,000.

5708 State Route 229, Bennington Township, James D. McKenzie to John Kozak, $130,000.

220 S. Third St., Cardington, Helen M. Fox to Rick L. and Carla S. Moodispaugh, $19,000.

222 S. Third St., Cardington, Helen M. Fox to Rick L. and Carla S. Moodispaugh, $19,000.

166 Midland Ave., Cardington, Lynn R. Pruett to Philip J. and Rebecca Smith, $147,000.

Waterford Place, Cardington Township, Stephen V. and Marcia A. Barbeau, trustees, to Douglas and Bobie Goodman, $12,000.

Lot 194, Congress Township, Diverse Holdings LLC to Amy L. Marshall and Jason C. Forquer, $90,000.

Lot 110, Congress Township, Nichole Eshelman to Brandon M. Gabler and Alyssa Hill, $86,000.

Lot 111, Congress Township, Nichole Eshelman to Brandon M. Gabler and Alyssa Hill, $86,000.

6345 North State Route 61, Gilead Township, Samuel S. and Whitney A. Lautzenheiser to Levi and Kylene Jones, $259,000.

5817 Township Road 173, Harmony Township, John Holbrook Jr. to Michael A. and Sheila L. Maher, $23,000.

9630 Township Road 236, North Bloomfield Township, John F. and Darlene L. Haines to Jeremiah F. and Ashli N. Keller, $180,000.

4498 Township Road 31, North Bloomfield Township, Sally A. Hoepf to Robin E. Jones, $83,100.

7362 State Route 314, Perry Township, Betty J. Davis and Mindy J Bishop to Adam C. McCombs, $55,000.

7171 State Route 229, South Bloomfield Cemetery Township, Suzanne K. Taylor Living Trust to Gilbert and Bambi Hanawalt, $40,000.

7013 State Route 229, South Bloomfield Cemetery Township, Esther I. Panyik to Preston L. and Melanie L. Meade, $44,000.

8345 Township Road 53, Troy Township, Homer A. and Michelle D. Messer to Matthew D. and Gabriela P. Martin, $190,000.

4041 County Road 61, Washington Township, Richard Stephenson to John J. Bailey, $25,500.

Washington Township, Bank of America to Andrew S. Houser, $36,777.

531 County Road 21, Westfield Township, Garland W. and Janet C. Stover to Michael R. and Cindy L. Horner, $134,000.