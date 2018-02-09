Democrats hosting soup supper

MOUNT GILEAD — A soup and dessert supper is planned for 5 to 8 p.m., Community Room of the Community Services Building, Entrance B, 619 W. Marion Road.

It is sponsored by the Morrow County Democratic Party and the Morrow County Democratic Women’s Club.

Democratic candidates will share their platforms and listen to the issues and concerns of residents. They include Steve Dettelbach, candidate for Ohio Attorney General; Rob Richardson and Neil Patel, candidates for Ohio Treasurer; and Doug Wilson, John Russell, and Zach Scott, candidates for U.S. Congress 12th District.

Soups, desserts, and light beverages will be made and served. Donations will be accepted.