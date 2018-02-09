Decorate Your Shop Window planned

MOUNT GILEAD — March is Developmental Disabilities Month. This year’s theme is Celebrating Community.

Along with many statewide events, the Morrow County Board of Developmental Disabilities, in conjunction with Whetstone Industries, is sponsoring a community-wide Decorate Your Shop Window contest.

The theme can be anything that celebrates community.

If you want assistance with decorating or simply want someone else to do the work call and a team will come to your business, determine what theme you would like, create the display/decorations for you and return to take them down after the contest ends.

If you do not have a storefront and want to participate, you can be paired with another business that is participating.

Shop windows will need to be decorated by March 9 with judging taking place the March 19-22. Winners will be announced March 23 and all decorations will need to remain in place until March 29.

Categories include: Strongest Disabilities Awareness Theme; Most Eye Catching; Most Community-Based and Most Creative-Overall.

Call Sandi Williamson or Michelle Brown at 419-947-9222 for information or to register.

http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/02/web1_celebrate-community-002-1.jpg