C-L board of education meeting moved

The Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday, Feb. 12 has been moved to Monday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.
The public hearing on the calendar for school year 2018-2019 will be held at this same time.
