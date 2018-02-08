Posted on by

C-L board of education meeting moved


The Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday, Feb. 12 has been moved to Monday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.

The public hearing on the calendar for school year 2018-2019 will be held at this same time.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:53 pm |    

Gallery: Northmor 67, Mount Gilead 45: Photos by Erin Miller

Gallery: Northmor 67, Mount Gilead 45: Photos by Erin Miller
5:24 pm |    

Gallery: Mount Gilead 82, Galion 62. Photos by Erin Miller

Gallery: Mount Gilead 82, Galion 62. Photos by Erin Miller
10:00 am |    

Forecast: More snow on the way

Forecast: More snow on the way