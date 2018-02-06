Mount Gilead to sign pact with ODOT for repaving work

MOUNT GILEAD — Village Council approved payment of $94,870 Monday night for its share of The Ohio Department of Transportation repaving projects for U.S. 42 and State Routes 314 and 61.

Work is slated to begin this summer, Council President Tim Clapper said. Council’s vote was unanimous.

“We met with four ODOT representatives and were able to get some language clarified,” Clapper said.

Previously Dan Rogers, village administrator, said he had not seen estimates on specific project costs.

Those are subject to the bidding process, Clapper said. “It’s the best deal we’re going to get,” he added.

Clapper said ODOT pays for the top one and a half inches of paving work and the village is responsible for everything beneath that line.

He said work on the Whetstone Creek bridge would begin this summer.

In other business:

• Police Chief Brian Zerman said Officer Sonny Conger is leaving the force for a job with a federal agency. Conger’s last day is Feb. 28. Zerman said he will post the position opening.

• Fire Chief Gregg Young received approval to spend $10,770 for 20 pagers.

• Young said crews have worked to get the office building at the former HPM plant torn down after a recent fire resulted in an unstable structure. It is owned by Middlefield Industrial of Warren, Ohio.

• Council approved purchase of a 2018 Dodge Charger for the police department at a cost of about $32,000. The vehicle should arrive fully equipped in July or August.

• Rogers said crews continue to clear village streets and have used 150 tons of salt this winter.

• Council member Kay Hines said the long-range planning committee is discussing options for a building to house the village’s police cruisers. “We have two new ones coming and we want to take the best care of them,” she said.