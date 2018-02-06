Forecast: More snow on the way

MOUNT GILEAD — The groundhogs were right last Friday.

Winter isn’t over — and we are due to be hit with more snow this week. Forecasters in Columbus say we will get 2-4” between today and Wednesday.

Light flurries are falling in Mount Gilead at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Morrow County Schools were operating on a 2-hour delay.

It looks like more snow will begin sometime between 3 to 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The heaviest snow is expected to fall in the late morning and into the early afternoon.

Snow should taper off by mid-afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 20s with lows in the teens.

Most of north central Ohio will see about 2-4,” but that could change. Stay with morrowcountysentinel.com for updates.

