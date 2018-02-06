COMMUNITY CALENDAR

.

Feb. 10

Morrow County Dairy Association 80th annual meeting and banquet, 11:30 a.m., Handlebar Ranch, County Road 76. Cost is $7. Ohio State University extension agent Carrie Jagger is featured speaker. Dairy scholarships and Dairy Princesses will be awarded. RSVP to 419-947-1070 by Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Perry Cook Memorial Library resume writing workshop, 10-11:30 a.m. Call to register at 419-362-7181; limit of 10 to the workshop.

Feb. 13

Morrow County Farm Bureau membership campaign kickoff, 7 to 8:30 p.m., AgCredit, 5362 U.S. 42, Mount Gilead. Paul Lyons, from Ohio Farm Bureau, will share tips about recruiting a Farm Bureau member. RSVP at 800-327-6055 or morrow@ofbf.org by Feb. 9.

Feb. 14

United Way of Morrow County, 7th Candlelight Valentine Dinner and Auction, The Cardinal Center, SR 61 Marengo. Cost $40 per couple and includes Mexican buffet meal, gourmet popcorn and photo booth. Auction items and chld care available at Karen’s Kids Campus. Reservations at 4 or 7 p.m. Call 419-946-2053 or email jodi@unitedwayofmorrowcounty.com. Reservation deadline Feb. 12.

Feb. 15

DAAP of Morrow County will present Hidden in Plain Sight for parents in the Cardington School district. HIPS brings awareness to parents/guardians in an interactive exhibit of a teenagers bedroom, that helps identify signs of risky behaviors in teens; 6:30-8 p.m., 349 Chesterville Ave., Cardington.

Feb. 16

The 20th Annual Mount Gilead Hall of Fame induction will take place between the JV and varsity game against Cardington. A reception with light refreshments will be served in the High School Community Room at 6 p.m. The following will be inducted: Mikaela Bush (Class of 2012), Jake Hayes (Class of 2011), and Ryan Hosack (Class of 2006). The 1987 Boys Track team will also be honored.

Chili supper, 4-6 p.m., Mount Gilead High School; proceeds will benefit the Paul “Bear” Bremigan and other scholarship funds; freewill donation.

Feb. 17

The Edison United Methodist Church will hold a “Pie Sale” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church. The pies are $10 each and proceeds will go to the Morrow County Veterans Association. The church is located at 335 S. Boundary St., Edison, Ohio. Call June Hawk at 419-946-5178 for details.

Bowl for the Cure, 2 p.m., Morrow Lanes, Cardington.

Feb. 24

Mystery dinner theater “The Cupcake Caper” presented by The Tomorrow Center; 4-5:30 p.m. Cost including meal $8 for adults; $5 for children 10 and under. Purchase tickets at The Tomorrow Center during school hours or reserve seats by emailing dadkins@thetomorrowcnter.org. Public is welcome.

http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/02/web1_calendar.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.