Patrol’s traffic enforcement yields drug arrests

MOUNT GILEAD — Troopers are trained to look beyond the initial traffic stop for possible indicators of criminal activity.

In 2017, the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated a wide range of felony offenses and saw an increase in total drug arrests from 2016.

Troopers made 16,653 total drug arrests, representing a 25 percent increase compared with 2016.

“Many felonies which occur in our state will at some point involve our highways,” said Lt. G. S. Grewal, Mount Gilead Post Commander. “This provides troopers with an opportunity to prevent crime by looking for criminal indicators during traffic stops.”

Large drug seizures from 2017 include more than 29 pounds of meth, more than 35 pounds of heroin and 8,508 ecstasy pills. In total, OSHP has seized 2,307,646 million grams of marijuana, 32,116 opiate pills and 76,018 grams of heroin.

Motorists are reminded that public involvement is critical to highway safety. Call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.

For a complete statistical analysis visit: http://statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/2018_FelonyAndDrug.pdf.

http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/02/web1_OHP.jpg