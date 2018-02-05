COLLEGE NEWS

Ashland University’s Dean’s List

ASHLAND— The following students have been named to the fall 2017 Dean’s List at Ashland University.

Taylor Hack of Mount Gilead, was named to the Dean’s List at Ashland University for the fall 2017 semester. Hack is majoring in nursing. Hack is a 2015 graduate of Mount Gilead High School.

Lauren Hawk of Edison, was named to the Dean’s List at Ashland University for the fall 2017 semester. Hawk is majoring in nursing. Hawk is a 2015 graduate of Mount Gilead High School.

Hollie Dowalter of Mount Gilead, was named to the Dean’s List at Ashland University for the fall 2017 semester. Dowalter is majoring in nursing. Dowalter is a 2016 graduate of Mount Gilead High School.

Laura Lodwick of Fredericktown, was named to the Dean’s List at Ashland University for the fall 2017 semester. Lodwick is majoring in digital media production. Lodwick is a 2017 graduate of Fredericktown High School.

Hannah Scott of Mount Gilead, was named to the Dean’s List at Ashland University for the fall 2017 semester. Scott is majoring in nursing. Scott is a 2015 graduate of Mount Gilead High School.

Erika Stevens of Mount Gilead, was named to the Dean’s List at Ashland University for the fall 2017 semester. Stevens is majoring in biology. Stevens is a 2014 graduate of Mount Gilead High School.

Lauren Bood of Mount Gilead, was named to the Dean’s List at Ashland University for the fall 2017 semester. Bood is majoring in toxicology. Bood is a 2015 graduate of Northmor Local High School.

Joshua Snell of Mount Gilead, was named to the Dean’s List at Ashland University for the fall 2017 semester. Snell is majoring in supply chain management and business management. Snell is a 2011 graduate of Highland High School.

Kelsey Walters of Cardington, was named to the Dean’s List at Ashland University for the fall 2017 semester. Walters is majoring in middle grades education. Walters is a 2017 graduate of Highland High School.

To be eligible for this honor, a student must be enrolled full time at Ashland University and achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Wittenberg University Dean’s List

SPRINGFIELD — Committed to academic excellence, Wittenberg University regularly recognizes students who maintain high educational standards. These students maintained a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the 2017 Fall semester and earned a place on the Dean’s List.

Samantha Bailey of Chesterville.

Akron Dean’s List

AKRON — To be eligible, students maintained a semester GPA of 3.500 – 3.999, and were enrolled in 12 or more credit hours.

Devin Baughn, of Mount Gilead, majoring in Mechanical Engineering – Coop Education.

Akron President’s List

AKRON — Over 860 University of Akron students have been named to the President’s List. To qualify, students must be undergraduate, enrolled full-time, and achieve a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

Kyle Landes, of Mount Gilead, majoring in Construction Engineering Tech.

University of Akron graduate

Christopher Sheppard, of Marengo, earned the degree BS in Mechanical Engineering Mechanical Engineering – Coop Education.