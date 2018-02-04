Snow ending tonight, but will return this week

MOUNT GILEAD — Snow will be ending Sunday night in our area as high pressure and a cold dry air mass build from the west, with dry, cool weather and sunshine expected on Monday.

A warm front will likely bring more snow by Tuesday morning. This system will contain ample gulf moisture, so precipitation remains in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, if a storm track holds together, Tuesday and Tuesday night could see another 5-8 inches of snow falling in this part of Ohio.

At least that’s the forecast according to The Weather Channel and the website weather.com.

Snow will start later in the day Tuesday and continue through the night when 5- to 8 inches of wet, heavy snow is possible.

The rain-snow line as of now is projected to be south of Crawford and Morrow counties, and if that line changes, so will the amount of snow received in this part of the state.

Precipitation chances will diminish Wednesday as the system moves east. High pressure and dry weather are forecast for Thursday as sunshine returns.

More snow and rain are possible Friday.

