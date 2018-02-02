COURT NEWS

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Drew M. Shirk, Mount Gilead, and Natalie M. Smith, Mount Gilead.

Benjamin A. Davis, Cardington, and Ashlie I. Newsome, Cardington.

Todd W. Nail, Mount Gilead, and Lori S. Goldin, Wooster.

David M. Neal, Edison, and Tiffany M. Chilcote, Edison.

PROBATE CASES

(Through Jan. 29)

Judgment Entry Ordering to Pay Attorney Fees in estate of Carl Edward Miller.

Judgment Entry – Newly Discovered Assets in estate of Joseph C. Rosella.

Motion for Continuance in estate of Marcia G. Lover.

Entry Setting Hearing and Ordering Notice; final account hearing, 8:30 a.m., Feb. 28, North Court Room in estate of Hans Rudolph Bachmann.

Receipt and Release of Claim in estate of William R. Kuykendall.

Judgment Entry – Report of Distribution in estate of Alice F. Thompson.

Judgment Entry Order to Pay Attorney Fees in estate of Sally Ann Hoepf.

Judgment Entry – Newly Discovered Assets in estate of Minnie Elizabeth Albaugh.

Entry Setting Hearing and Ordering Notice in estate of Thomas E. Plogher.

Contingency Fee Agreement in estate of Claudia R. McLain.

Application to Dispense with Appraisement in estate of Oscar Preston Owen.

Judgment Entry – Report of Distribution in estate of Geneva A. Persinger.

Entry Setting Hearing in estate of William R. Spaulding.

Entry Setting Hearing, 2 p.m., Feb. 28, North Court Room in estate of Elsie Venena Wilson.

Waiver of Notice of Hearing on Inventory in estate of James Leavell Mock.

Entry Appointing Fiduciary; Letters of Authority in estate of William Duane Davies.

Order allowing agreement for legal representation in estate of Brenda Kay Cook.

Entry Relieving Estate from Administration, amended, in estate of Robert Louis Thomas Jr.

Entry Relieving Estate from Administration in estate of Douglas Alan Martin.

Entry Appointing Fiduciary; Letters of Authority in estate of Jerry Cleatis McAvoy.

Application for Authority to Administer Estate and Fiduciary’s Acceptance in estate of Vera Marie Hinkle.

Application to Probate Will; Certificat of Death Filed; Original Will Filed; Waiver of Notice of Probate of Will; Appointment of Appraiser in estate of Jerry L. Williams.

Entry Appointing Fiduciary; Letters of Authority in estate of Kenneth Wayne Culp.

Entry Setting Hearing, 2 p.m., March 14, South Court Room in estate of Dolores Nan DeWitt.

Application to Relieve Estate from Administration; Certificate of Death Filed; Waiver of Right to Administer; Notice of Estate Recovery Program; Confidential Disclosure of Personal Identifers in estate of Larry L. Rogers.