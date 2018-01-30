Morrow County Hospital board engages ECG

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Hospital Board of Trustees has engaged ECG Management Consultants for partnership advisory services as they evaluate a future strategy of Morrow County Hospital.

ECG is a strategic consulting firm that uses its knowledge and expertise to help clients see clearly where healthcare is going and to navigate them toward success, a news release states.

“This is simply another way to perform our due diligence to ensure we’re making good decisions on behalf of the hospital and for our community,” said Morrow County Hospital Board of Trustees Chair Patrick (Pat) Drouhard.

Morrow County Hospital has been providing healthcare services to the community since Feb. 12, 1952. It is a 25-bed critical access hospital, and we are the community’s primary healthcare facility offering a wide range of services. As a critical access hospital, Morrow County Hospital improves access to healthcare by keeping essential services local.

It offers more than 20 specialties, including heart and vascular, orthopedics, surgery, emergency medicine, urology and more. They provide imaging, laboratory and rehabilitation services at three locations as well as primary care at four physician office locations.

Their goal is to provide great care locally so patients do not have to travel far to receive quality expert healthcare. The Morrow County community can receive the prevention, wellness and specialty care services they need close to home.

Morrow County Hospital is owned by the people of Morrow County, and managed by OhioHealth, a Columbus-based, not-for-profit healthcare system. OhioHealth has managed Morrow County Hospital since 1984.