Pastor Speaks: Fixing the morality problem

I have lived here in the central Ohio area for seven years now. I have noticed very obvious moral problems. But I have also noticed evidence of positive morality. One evidence is the existence of our government.

We have lawmakers to create laws, police to enforce laws, and a judicial system to prosecute criminals. Thankfully, most of us still agree this is a good thing.

But why does this morality exist?

One Biblical answer is that humanity has a built-in moral compass. Romans 1:32 describes all people when it says, “Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.”

In this passage, “such things” refers to all kinds of wickedness described in Romans 1:29-31.

God’s Word tells us that people are aware of the problems of sin. They can sense the accountability they have before God.

Evolutionists and atheists think differently of course. Some would say people have figured out what works best by majority consensus. But whether it is a group of people or an individual, there is still a moral choice being made.

If people are the result of random chemical reactions over millions of years, why should any of us make a moral choice at all? There is no basis for it. When does primordial soup know right from wrong? Yet many seem to think it is wrong to teach Biblical ideas which do offer the answer to human morality.

In reality, these folks are rebelling against God. They are described by God as those who “did not like to retain God in their knowledge” (Romans 1:28).

Then you might ask, “If people have this moral compass, why is there so much immorality all around us?” Good question. There is not a day that goes by that we are not shocked by some burglary, overdose, abuse, and even murder right here in our hometowns.

The Bible tells us that even though people have a moral compass, they willingly violate it.

Romans 1:32 says that even though people know of God’s judgment, they “not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.” It is a strange thing that people naturally fight what they know is right.

No law of government can fix that problem. What can? Only the “power of God unto salvation.”

The Gospel of Jesus Christ is the source of that power. God has revealed this Gospel in the Bible.

Read it. Believe in Jesus Christ alone for salvation. Only God can fix your morality problem.

By Pastor Stephen Howard Contributing Columnist

Pastor Stephen Howard is from Morrow Bible Church.

