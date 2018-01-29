‘Finding our roots’ program planned

MOUNT GILEAD — The community is invited to a travel program Sunday, Feb. 11 following 10:30 a.m. worship service in Trinity Hall at Trinity Church, 75 E. High St.

Potluck luncheon will be at 11:45 with a program of photos and videos of Croatia and Austria at 12:45 p.m. with Allen and Alberta Stojkovic.

You may wish to bring a favorite family dish to the potluck. The nursery will be available for children four years old and younger.

“We invite you to join us on a trip to Austria and Croatia. See the sights of the Hapsburg palaces in Vienna, and the mountains to the south of Austria. Then we’ll venture into Croatia and cruise the Adriatic coast with a tour group from Heart of Croatia.

You will visit 1,000 year old country villages, a Roman Coliseum in Pula, Diocletian’s Palace in Split, the walled city of Dubrovnik and the devastation still remaining from the 1993 war in Mostar. Allen will trace the roots of his family to a farm in rural Croatia. Those are just a few of the sights and sounds you will experience as we visit this unique culture. ”

Donations will be given to hurricane and flood victims.