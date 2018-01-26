Tomorrow Center hosts ‘We Care Conference’

CARDINGTON — On Jan. 24 the Tomorrow Center school hosted a student conference. This school-day event featured several breakout sessions facilitated by speakers from local agencies and programs.

They volunteered their time to present topics of interest to 125 Tomorrow Center students.

Help Line of Delaware and Morrow Counties collaborated to present class sessions on suicide awareness, signs of depression and resources available in the community.

HelpLine staff members RJ Shuman and Sarah Jefferson told their own stories and Jodi Peterson and Breanna Szabo taught the students how to access resources. Michelle Price, Suicide Prevention Program Manager helped to plan the morning sessions.

Afternoon speakers included Sandi Williamson, Community Integration/Self Advocacy from the Morrow County Board of Developmental Disabilities who spoke about Safety in the Community. Cindy Leitzy, Director of Adult and Community Services of the Morrow County Board of DD spoke about Transferable Job Skills. Ann Artrip, Transition Manager at Whetstone Industries presented a class on Experiencing a Disability.

Other breakout sessions included Yoga and Meditation taught by Stephanie Cowles, ACE Certified Health Coach and Personal Trainer at Prime Fit LLC. Morgan Kocher, Public Health Nurse with the Morrow County Health Department worked with students to understand communicable disease and hand washing.

Emily Sexton-Meadows, Doctoral student from the University of Toledo took students through Mindfulness activities. Lisa Klingel from the Marion Adolescent Pregnancy Program presented a session on birth control.

Danielle Williamson and a recruiter talked about military service. Max Holloway, a local MMA fighter told students about his profession and the mind/body/spirit connection.

Students were given drawstring book bags at the end of the day, sponsored by Cornerstone Alliance Church in Marion.

The bags contained items from the following sponsors: Morrow County OSU Extension, Marion Public Library, Waterford Church of Christ, The Village Network, Bryn Zion Baptist Church, Marion Technical College, Tri-Rivers Career Center, Kindred Hospice, Whetstone Industries, Wyandot Snack Foods, Morrow County Veterans Service, Morrow County Health Department and DAAP of Morrow County.

Students take part in a We Care Conference at The Tomorrow Center. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/01/web1_TC-Students-at-Conference.jpg Students take part in a We Care Conference at The Tomorrow Center.