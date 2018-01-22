Candidate hosts town hall event

MOUNT GILEAD — The John Russell campaign will continue its town hall series of Ohio’s 12th Congressional District Tuesday at the Morrow County Jobs & Family Services Community Room, at 619 W. Marion St.

Starting at 7 p.m., the town hall will give the citizens of Morrow County the opportunity to ask any question of the Democratic congressional candidate.

“I’m excited that we’re going to be able to get up to Mt. Gilead,” Russell said. “It’s an important part of this district, and I look forward to talking about the issues we’re facing.”

The town hall will last between one and two hours. The event is free.