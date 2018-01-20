Ribbon cutting at CENTURY 21

CENTURY 21 Gold Standard held a ribbon cutting Thursday and hosted a Chamber of Commerce business after hours event. Chris and Leigh Conant took over ownership and leadership of the company effective Aug. 1, to allow Bob and Darlene McElroy more time to spend with family and travel. The office continues to be a family-owned company serving central Ohio for almost 40 years. A proclamation was read by the Secretary of State’s office prior to the ribbon cutting.

