First graders pack shoe boxes

Cardington-Lincoln first grade classes made sure other children had a Merry Christmas when they packed 90 shoe boxes with necessities and toys just before the holiday.

It is part of Operation Christmas Child.

Included in the boxes which were packed in assembly style by the students, were school supplies, soap, washcloths, combs, coloring books, toys, bandages, chap sticks, tissues and toothbrushes.

The boxes were delivered to a local church drop off site and from there taken to a distribution center in North Carolina.

Teachers of the three classes are Diane Tucker, Kathy Gardner and Melissa Deems.

Cardington-Lincoln first grade students Connor VanHoose and Olivia Frank pack shoe boxes to be delivered to children to enjoy in other countries at Christmas. Cardington first grade students in the school parking lot hold the shoe boxes they packed for other children to enjoy at Christmas.