C-L kindergarten screenings set

CARDINGTON — Registration and screenings for kindergarten students entering Cardington-Lincoln School for the 2018-19 school year will take place April 17 and 19 by appointment only.

Call the elementary office at 419-864-6692 to schedule the appointment.

Kindergarten admission requirements and documents to bring to registration:

Must be five years old on or before Aug. 1, 2018.

Custodial parent or legal guardian must be present at registration/screening.

Original birth certificate must be presented at registration along with any appropriate court or custody documents.

Parent or legal guardian should bring their current driver’s license and or government-issued ID.

State immunization requirements must be completed and documentation (shot record) is required.

Bring completed registration, emergency medical and all other required forms These will be mailed to the parent once an appointment has been scheduled.

Proof of residency; a utility bill such as water or electric lease agreement or mortgage statement.

All required documents must be presented at time of the appointment, and if not provided your child will not be screened and you will be rescheduled for another date.