Village studies ODOT paving projects

MOUNT GILEAD — Village council is looking at an agreement with The Ohio Department of Transportation for its share of proposed repaving projects for U.S. 42 and State Routes 314 and 61.

The cost is now $94,870. Council has until Feb. 16 to agree to the project, village administrator Dan Rogers told council members Monday night.

Rogers said he has not seen estimates on project costs. A decision will need to be made at the Feb. 5 meeting of village council.

The original estimate was $56,393.51, given last June, according to the village. Council President Tim Clapper said the village plans to discuss the matter with ODOT personnel this week.

In other business:

• Police Chief Brian Zerman said his department, as well as members of the Mansfield Police Color Guard, took part in calling hours and funeral services for former chief Robert D. “Bob” Ruhl Sr.

Ruhl was laid to rest on Monday.

“Our guys did an outstanding job helping with this detail. We were honored to serve as the Honor Guard Sunday and today,” Zerman said.

• New council member Jamie Brucker commended the police after doing a ride-along last week and observing their service this week.

“I rode with officer Sonny Conger and saw his professionalism. Also, it was an honor to watch our officers and the Sheriff’s Office handle Chief Ruhl’s death. They stood for six hours at his calling hours,” Brucker said.

The American flag presented to his family and the 21-gun salute were part of Monday’s service prior to the procession through downtown Mount Gilead.

• Fire Chief Gregg Young reported the damage done to the rescue vehicle last Thursday along Interstate 71.

“It was unfortunate. An elderly lady struck the vehicle going at freeway speed. She later died. Fortunately, no one else was hurt,” Young said.

The 2008 vehicle is fully insured for $450,000, so it will be replaced.

Former Police Chief Robert D. “Bob” Ruhl Sr. was laid to rest Monday. Ruhl, 72, died peacefully on Monday, January 8, 2018, at home following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 72 years old. A last ride was given to Ruhl Monday shortly after noon in downtown Mount Gilead. Community members gathered near the square in cold, snowy conditions. Full obituary on page 2. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/01/web1_26815260_10209145328745452_2167498749442132967_n-1.jpg Former Police Chief Robert D. “Bob” Ruhl Sr. was laid to rest Monday. Ruhl, 72, died peacefully on Monday, January 8, 2018, at home following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 72 years old. A last ride was given to Ruhl Monday shortly after noon in downtown Mount Gilead. Community members gathered near the square in cold, snowy conditions. Full obituary on page 2.