Last ride for former chief Ruhl

Former Police Chief Robert D. “Bob” Ruhl Sr. was laid to rest Monday. Ruhl, 72, died peacefully on Monday, January 8, 2018, at home following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 72 years old. A last ride was given to Ruhl Monday shortly after noon in downtown Mount Gilead. Community members gathered near the square in cold, snowy conditions. Full obituary on page 2.

