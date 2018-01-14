Church sponsors soup cooking class

CARDINGTON — St. John Lutheran Church (Windfall) will conduct a soup cooking class for adults. Based on Scripture and founded on delicious fun, Soup-er Bowl participants will learn how to prepare nutritious, reasonably-priced, and easy-to-make soups using a slow cooker and stove top.

Soup-er Bowl is brought to the community by Bread for All People, the outreach arm of St. John Lutheran Church (Windfall), a news release states.

The program is designed to offer the community a way to meet the nutritional needs of families and empower them to cook at home using easy to obtain ingredients. Learners will come together to share in a sampler meal of new recipes before instruction.

Topics to be covered include general soup information, essential tools for preparing soup, soup classifications, cooking tips, finishing touches, freezing soup and creating a soup recipe. Attendees will receive free gifts and the door prizes will be a slow cooker with a stirrer and two paddles and grocery gift cards.

The class will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Cardington Community Center, at 111 W. Second St. Pre-registration is required. Cost to attend is to bring a canned soup or dry soup mix the first night of class, which will be donated to the Cardington Community Food Pantry.

For information about the Soup-er Bowl class, contact St. John Lutheran Church (Windfall) at 419-864-9303 or visit St. John’s Facebook page for a registration form: www.facebook.com/stjohnwindfall/ or at Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/soup-er-bowl-tickets-41902948848.