WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING

North central Ohio remains under a winter weather advisory this morning. It’s in effect from 10 a.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday.

An ice and storm storm is expected Friday and Friday night. On Friday, rain will turn to freezing rain, to sleet and then to snow as colder air spreads into the area.

Today’s advisory calls for a tenth of an inch of ice and 3 to 5 inches of snow after that. The changeover from a wintry mix to all snow should be around 4 p.m., according to weather.com.

All area schools are either closed, or are already considering plans to release staff and students early as the cold weather arrives.

Temperatures will fall into the teens by Friday night and winds will increase to 15-20 mph. Gusts of 30 mph are possible. Blowing and drifting snow is expected.

Morrow County drivers should be prepared for difficult driving conditions that include ice-covered roads, blowing snow and limited visibility.

The snow fall will be heavier in northeast Ohio and in those areas in the snow belt. Ice is expected south of I-70 into southern Ohio.

