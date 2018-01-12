Galena woman killed in crash

MOUNT GILEAD — The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single fatality, two-vehicle crash. The crash occurred at 2:07 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 71 at mile post 154 in Franklin Township.

Nondus Emler, 85, of Galena, Ohio, was operating a 2006 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Interstate 71. The right lane of Interstate 71 was blocked by a Morrow County firetruck, facing south, due to a previous crash that had occurred.

Emler failed to stop within an assured clear distance ahead and struck the firetruck. The firetruck was not occupied at the time of collision.

Emler was transported to Grant Hospital by Morrow County EMS where she succumbed to her injuries later that night.

Seatbelts were in use and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The necessary emergency lighting was operational and in use.

The Mount Gilead Post was assisted by Morrow County EMS/Fire and the Morrow County Sheriff’s Department. The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol.

