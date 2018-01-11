Rusty Horseshoe aids in Sheriff’s safety awareness

MOUNT GILEAD — The National Child Safety Council is the oldest and largest 501(c)(3) federal tax exempt, not for profit charitable organization dedicated to the safety of children.

This organization provides age-appropriate educational materials covering a wide range of topics to include bullying, sexual assault prevention, internet safety, farm safety, drug recognition, gun safety and many others.

The materials are presented in the form of coloring books, brochures/pamphlets, and other multimedia sources. Locally, all distribution of materials is done by Morrow County Sheriff’s Office deputies both at the fair and in our schools.

As with any charitable organization, many donations come from local businesses. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office thanked The Rusty Horseshoe for being the top donor of 2017.

Any businesses wishing to make a tax deductible donation to the National Child Safety Council for the locally distributed materials may contact Deputy Penni Fox at 419/946-4444 x5986.

Additional information on the NCSC can be found at: https://www.nationalchildsafetycouncil.org/

Pictured are Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton, Debbie Bachelder, owner of The Rusty Horseshoe, and Jim Speegle from the National Child Safety Council.