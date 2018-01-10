Morrow SWCD chooses officers

The Morrow Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors recently met and confirmed the reorganization of the Board Supervisor Officers for 2018.

They are Louann Holmes- Chairman, Jay Smith- Vice-Chairman, Mike Sayers- Secretary, Larry Leonhard-Treasurer, and Tom Clark- Member.

Regular meetings of the Morrow Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors are held on the first Wednesday of each month. These meetings are held at the Ag Credit Community Room located at 5362 US.. 42, Suite 201, Mount Gilead, beginning at 8 p.m.

All meetings are open to the public. Anyone wishing to be notified of special meetings or changes in dates, times, or locations of Regular Meetings should phone the SWCD Office at 419-946-7923.