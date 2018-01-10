SNOW COMING: Six to nine inches possible

MOUNT GILEAD — A winter storm is heading for the area, which is likely to bring freezing rain, sleet, ice and 6-9 inches of snow by Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s expected to start with it rain on Friday and turn over to a rain/snow mix with the possibility of some brief freezing rain before turning over to all snow sometime Friday night into Saturday.

Snow will then likely taper off later Saturday morning or into the early afternoon. Accumulating snow looks to be a definite possibility, but it’s still too early to say exactly how much.

Meteorologists predict “several inches” of snow will blanket the region, starting sometime around dusk Friday evening.

One model this week says 2 inches and another 23 inches. So brace for anything late Friday and into Saturday.

Stay with morrowcountysentinel.com for updates as they become available.

