Ohio Wesleyan University

Dean’s List

DELAWARE — Ohio Wesleyan University’s 2017 fall semester Dean’s List. To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Local residents earning this academic achievement include:

Joni Garloch of Caledonia.

Darcy Picker of Mount Gilead.

Mikayla Robinson of Marengo.

Sarah-Faith Strait of Mount Gilead.