My children are at the age where they enjoy playing Hide and Seek. They had fun with their grandparents over the holidays trying to find Grandpa who had hidden from them in the coat closet.

Some people may think God is playing a game of Hide and Seek with humanity. But the Bible teaches that nothing could be further from the truth. God does not hide from humanity.

Romans 1:20 says, “For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse.”

Why do the stars and planets move in such a regular pattern? How do the birds know how and where to build a nest to prepare for their babies?

Why does a seed grow into a plant? How does a seed grow into a certain variety of plant and not another variety? Everywhere we look, we can see “his eternal power” in creation.

You could enroll in a philosophy class and learn about the arguments of Plato, Aristotle, Aquinas, Kant and many more. You may find some truth there, but you may also get a headache.

To find God is much simpler than that. All you need to do is take an honest look at this created world. You will learn just as much or more about God than in any philosophy class.

The problem with humanity is that we don’t take an honest look. Mankind in general tries to suppress the truth about God that is all around them. That’s what Romans 1:18 is talking about:

“For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness.” To “hold the truth” means to hinder it and suppress it.

This is true in the United States of America just as much as in any other country in the world.

Instead of embracing the obvious truth about God in this world, they replace it with something else. In our country, the indoctrination of Darwinian evolution, the restriction of public religious expression, and the destruction of traditional marriage are considered to be good ideas. But they are modernized idolatry.

Even so-called civilized humans suppress obvious truth about God in this world and replace that truth with what they foolishly think is better. As a result, they are under the wrath of God and without excuse before Him.

But you do not need to continue to suppress the truth of God all around you. Pay attention to the revelation of creation and the revelation God has given in the Bible. There you will discover that you are the one hiding from God.

