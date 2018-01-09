Highland school board meets Wednesday

SPARTA — The Highland Local Schools Board of Education will hold its organizational and regular January meeting starting at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 10 in the high school cafeteria.
The public is invited.
Staff Report
