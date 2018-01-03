Brucker joins Mount Gilead village council

MOUNT GILEAD — Village council chambers was packed with family members Tuesday night as four members took their oaths of office to serve four-year terms.

Newcomer Jamie Brucker joined Tim Clapper, Aron Fraizer and Kay Hines on the six-member council. Donna Carver and Chris Sherbourne are the others. Clapper was unanimously chosen council president.

“I just wanted to get involved in the community that helped raise me,” Brucker said.

Brucker works for Snyder Funeral Services and is a 2011 Bowling Green State University graduate, where he received a business administration degree with a specialty in finance.

“I want Mount Gilead to continue to be the hub for the whole county. I love having the Sweetcorn Festival and countywide Christmas Parade. I want to promote and foster more events and promote growth in business,” he said.

Morrow County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tom Elkin administered the oath to the quartet prior to the regular council meeting. This is Clapper’s third term, Hines’ fourth and Fraizer’s first full term. Fraizer had filled an unexpired term for about a year.

Brucker, vice president of the Morrow Little Theatre, added that promoting the arts is a goal. “Maybe using some of our green space for a music in the park program.”

He said the village has many positive aspects.

“I want to emphasize what we have going for us and build relationships with those who live, work and play here. I look forward to working with all the people around this table and our (police and fire) chiefs,” Brucker said.

Fraizer said his background in city planning serves him well on council. “I’m able to give my professional expertise to the community.”

In other business:

• The village has used about 50 tons of road salt this winter and more is being ordered.

• The brakes on the village’s 2003 Ford dump truck need replaced.

• The water main break at Hickory and Lee as repaired.

• About 250 defective water meters were replaced in 2017.

• The Fire Department received a state grant of $49,923.32 for radios. Another grant in the amount of $8,960 has been secured for gloves and hoods as part of statewide cancer prevention efforts. Of that amount, the village’s share is $1,792.

Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel