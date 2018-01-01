Free eBooks available through Selover Library

CHESTERVILLE — Have you been paying for eBooks for your Kindle? Did you get a new device for Christmas that you’d like to use for reading books or listening to audiobooks?

Selover Library in Chesterville can help get you reading for free on your device, such as a laptop, tablet, or smart phone.

“When I read eBooks, it’s for convenience,” said Selover librarian Tammy Keefer. “I can get a book at any time. I have my phone with me, so I don’t have to carry anything else.”

In this way, Selover Library makes library books available even when you are traveling, as long as you have an internet connection to download the book. Once it’s downloaded, you don’t need to be connected to read it.

In addition to eBooks, you can check out digital audiobooks, music, and movies on your device. To get started, visit ohioebooks.org on your computer, or install the OverDrive app or the newer Libby app on your device.

Patrons need thdir library card number and password to check out materials.

Selover Library is able to make digital content available through its membership in the Ohio Digital Library. The Ohio Digital Library is a digital consortium of Ohio’s smaller libraries, managed by the State Library of Ohio. Materials purchased by member libraries go into the digital collection to be shared by patrons of all libraries enrolled in the program. This allows smaller libraries like Selover to make a much larger collection available than if they tried to purchase eBooks on their own.

In many ways, the Ohio Digital Library works like any library. Patrons check out the materials for free. Sometimes a title you want will be checked out, but you can place a hold on it. You can renew titles to keep them longer. In other ways, it is even more convenient. Digital checkouts never incur late fees. Once a title reaches its due date, the item simply disappears from your device. You can never lose an eBook. And you never have to search for large print books. Keefer said, “The print size can be adjusted if you need to.”

Anyone who needs help should feel free to bring their device to Selover Library so that a librarian can walk you through the process. All Morrow County libraries are members of the Ohio Digital Library.

Selover librarian Tammy Keefer shows patron Susan Berthold how to access eBooks on her phone.