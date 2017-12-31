Mount Gilead Police calls

Nov. Dec. 22-28

Guns found

While on foot patrol, an officer found a South Main Street business had its doors open. He found two handguns and drug paraphernalia inside.

Accident

A vehicle traveling westbound on High Street slowed for a railroad crossing and was struck from behind by another vehicle. Minor damage was reported.

Citation given

A man driving on East High Street was cited for driving under suspension.

Multiple offenses

A man was cited on North Main and Elm streets for driving under suspension, having one headlight, expired registration, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana and suspected drugs.

Traffic offense

A man was cited for failure to reinstate at West Marion Road and Westview Drive.

Disabled vehicle

Officer assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on West High Street.

Motorist cited

A driver was cited on North Main Street for speed and non-compliance.

Wallet returned

A wallet found in a yard on Town Street was returned to the owner.

Assistance given

Officer assisted a motorist with changing a flat tire on North Main Street.

Entry gained

Officer assisted EMTs with gaining access to a residence on Dogwood Lane. Entry was gained without causing any damage.