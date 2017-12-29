Drugs seized, two arrested in Chesterville

CHESTERVILLE — Two people were arrested and suspected drugs confiscated here Friday morning.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, along with Ohio BCI&I, Cardington Police, Mount Gilead Police and the METRICH Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant and officers discovered a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and a large amount of suspected prescription medication located inside the residence.

Also found in the residence was approximately $450.

Arrested at the scene were Chance Whittaker and Kelly McCloskey. Both individuals had warrants for their arrests, according to Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton.

