Northmor JOG students visit Wildlights

POWELL — Northmor Jobs for Ohio Grads went on its annual trip to see the Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo with Mr. Hutch’s Special Needs Class. There were new activities to get involved in and more lights to see at the zoo this year.

The zoo trip was a reward for service projects that JOG students provide for the community, and for their grades and attendance.

A few of the JOG community service projects are cleaning the Ronald McDonald House, clean-up at Camp Mary Orton, boxing Christmas lights at the Columbus Zoo, and the annual food drive.

The trip to the zoo was made possible by the Zoo Scholarship Grant for transportation and gate fees into the zoo. Students met Jack Hanna.