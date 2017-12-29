Chamber Christmas lunch

The Morrow County Chamber celebrated the Christmas season by representing the big guy in red during our December Luncheon. Nearly 300 Letters to Santa got a personal reply from the Workshop Elves. Thank you to Chamber members who took the time away from their busy professional and personal lives to give back to Morrow County. Here a few highlights from our time at Lutheran Memorial Camp.

Members and guests took a wagon ride at the camp.

The Morrow County Chamber celebrated the Christmas season by representing the big guy in red during our December Luncheon. Nearly 300 Letters to Santa got a personal reply from the Workshop Elves. Thank you to Chamber members who took the time away from their busy professional and personal lives to give back to Morrow County. Here a few highlights from our time at Lutheran Memorial Camp.

Chamber members (elves) answered letters to Santa.

The Morrow County Chamber celebrated the Christmas season by representing the big guy in red during our December Luncheon. Nearly 300 Letters to Santa got a personal reply from the Workshop Elves. Thank you to Chamber members who took the time away from their busy professional and personal lives to give back to Morrow County. Here a few highlights from our time at Lutheran Memorial Camp.

Chamber board members in attendance at the luncheon.