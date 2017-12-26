Hospital Auxiliary honors Remembrance Tree tradition

MOUNT GILEAD — Dec. 6, 2017 marked the 30th year of the Remembrance Tree tradition at Morrow County Hospital. Shirley Dendinger, vice president of the MCH Auxiliary welcomed hospital employees and community members to the lighting ceremony at 2 p.m.

Shirley shared how this activity began. In 1987 Wilma Garverick who was President of the Hospital Auxiliary at that time, patterned our tree after Riverside Methodist Hospitals Memory Tree.

The first year, the MCH tree was an artificial tree placed in a flower box next to the hospital’s main entrance. In 1988 a live blue spruce was planted on the front lawn where it stood for 19 years.

Then on a very windy Sunday afternoon in January 2007 the live evergreen was destroyed. Since December 2007 an artificial tree in the lobby of MCH was designated as the Remembrance Tree.

The auxiliary and hospital staff remembers and honors our loved ones and special friends by placing lights and ornaments on the tree. White is in memory of loved ones and blue is an honorarium.

Jeff Slider, who is chaplain of Hospice of Morrow County, was welcomed. After viewing the tree, he spoke about the season being a time to reflect and remember special people who have touched our lives.

The tree was then lit showing blue and white lights and ornaments with those named in memory and honor. A reading of those remembered followed and included their sponsors.

The ceremony concluded with everyone singing “Silent Night” and Pastor Slider closed with a prayer. Refreshments were served during social time.

Shirley Dendinger reads from the history of the hospital Remembrance Tree while MCH Auxiliary President Marilyn Schnippel adjusts a bulb on the tree. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/12/web1_DSCN4291-3-.jpg Shirley Dendinger reads from the history of the hospital Remembrance Tree while MCH Auxiliary President Marilyn Schnippel adjusts a bulb on the tree.