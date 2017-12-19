Gilead Christian Schools add music to Christmas season

MOUNT GILEAD — Gilead Christian School kicked off the holiday season with their students showing off their musical talents in the school’s Christmas programs earlier this month.

The Early Childhood department’s preschool and pre-K age children performed for friends and family on Dec. 1, under the direction of Yvonne Kinsella and staff. The children performed a collection of traditional and nontraditional songs.

GCS’ K-12 annual Christmas concert was held on Friday, Dec. 8, at the Gilead Friends Church, under the direction of Heather Millinger. About 90 students participated in the evening’s program and included several different grade-level choirs and two band ensembles.

