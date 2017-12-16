Selover Library celebrates Christmas

CHESTERVILLE — More than 150 people attended Selover Public Library’s “Christmas at the Library” open house Dec. 8.

The festivities began with the arrival of two reindeer, Noel and Crystal. Although they looked like they could pull Santa’s sleigh, these reindeer didn’t travel from the North Pole. They came from Kleerview Christmas Tree Farm in Bellville.

The reindeer were the highlight of the evening for children.

Eleven-year-old Cara Chamberlain said, “Although I have seen reindeer before, I was able to pet them and ask questions this time.”

Her 7-year-old brother Coleman agreed. “I liked getting to see and pet the reindeer.”

Even the youngest visitors found that the reindeer put them in the holiday spirit. “I just thought it was fun that I saw the reindeer and now Santa is putting something in my stocking for Christmas,” said 3-year-old Carys Stoneburner.

Chesterville resident Benton Mahan loaned the library his 1951 Ford truck for the evening. Visitors enjoyed cookies and hot chocolate served tailgate-style from the truck bed.

The celebration continued inside the library. Families made crafts and took pictures with fun photo props. “I liked all the puzzles,” said 10-year-old Bastian Stoneburner. “They are so fun.”

Children also wrote letters to Santa. Selover Library Board members Joyce Ray and Linda Goare made sure each child left with two party favors: a reindeer with a lollipop nose and a reindeer-shaped hot chocolate mix package.

The library thanked all the staff, volunteers, and library board members who worked hard to make the night a success, and to all the community members who attended.

Children wrote letters to Santa at Selover Library’s open house. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/12/web1_3-letters-to-santa.jpg Children wrote letters to Santa at Selover Library’s open house. Reindeer came to Chesterville at Selover Library’s Christmas at the Library open house. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/12/web1_1-reindeer-2.jpg Reindeer came to Chesterville at Selover Library’s Christmas at the Library open house.