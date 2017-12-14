Training police K9 officers

Sergeant Thomas Cronenwett of the Mount Gilead Police Department has been given the opportunity to help train two police K9s for the Mansfield City Police Department. Once the K9s complete their training they will be certified in narcotic detection, tracking, building searches and suspect apprehension. Cronenwett also helped trained Danville Police Officer John Cox with the skills needed to be a K9 officer. Officer Cox and his K9 TC recently became certified on Nov. 3. Pictured, from left, is Mansfield Officer Zac Miller and K9 Dani, Danville Officer John Cox and K9 TC, Sergeant Thomas Cronenwett, Mansfield Officer Josh Frech and K9 Ferro.

Sergeant Thomas Cronenwett of the Mount Gilead Police Department has been given the opportunity to help train two police K9s for the Mansfield City Police Department. Once the K9s complete their training they will be certified in narcotic detection, tracking, building searches and suspect apprehension. Cronenwett also helped trained Danville Police Officer John Cox with the skills needed to be a K9 officer. Officer Cox and his K9 TC recently became certified on Nov. 3. Pictured, from left, is Mansfield Officer Zac Miller and K9 Dani, Danville Officer John Cox and K9 TC, Sergeant Thomas Cronenwett, Mansfield Officer Josh Frech and K9 Ferro. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/12/web1_1510622854213blob.jpg Sergeant Thomas Cronenwett of the Mount Gilead Police Department has been given the opportunity to help train two police K9s for the Mansfield City Police Department. Once the K9s complete their training they will be certified in narcotic detection, tracking, building searches and suspect apprehension. Cronenwett also helped trained Danville Police Officer John Cox with the skills needed to be a K9 officer. Officer Cox and his K9 TC recently became certified on Nov. 3. Pictured, from left, is Mansfield Officer Zac Miller and K9 Dani, Danville Officer John Cox and K9 TC, Sergeant Thomas Cronenwett, Mansfield Officer Josh Frech and K9 Ferro. Courtesy Photo